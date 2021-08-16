Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

El Salvador's decision to make bitcoin legal tender will hurt the credit ratings of local insurers, Fitch says

By Ethan Wu
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZVcV_0bTGwgXr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJWno_0bTGwgXr00
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during a news conference in San Salvador

Reuters

  • El Salvador's move to embrace bitcoin as legal tender poses a serious risk to its local insurance companies, Fitch Ratings said in a note on Monday.
  • In June, Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele ushered a bill through congress that made the cryptocurrency legal tender, exempting it from capital gains tax and requiring businesses and tax collectors to accept it.
  • Fitch said Salvadoran insurers will be under pressure to quickly convert bitcoin to dollars to avoid price risk. If that is not possible, they could face steep losses.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

El Salvador's move to embrace bitcoin as legal tender poses a serious risk to its local insurance companies, Fitch Ratings said in a note on Monday.

In June, Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele ushered a bill through congress that made the cryptocurrency legal tender , exempting it from capital gains tax and requiring businesses and tax collectors to accept it.

With bitcoin's legality set to come into effect on Sept. 7, Salvadoran insurance companies will soon be vulnerable to fresh credit risks, Fitch said.

Most notable is the risk of exchange-rate volatility, stemming from the requirement that insurers accept bitcoin. Such firms will be under pressure to quickly convert bitcoin to dollars to avoid price risk. If that is not possible, insurers could face steep losses should bitcoin sell off.

Bukele has reassured Salvadorans as well as international investors that using bitcoin will be optional and that bitcoin payments can automatically be received in dollars.

Yet the underlying regulation governing bitcoin's official status remains uncertain. With the Sept. 7 deadline looming, Fitch described the process as "unnecessarily rushed," adding that it "leaves insurance companies with very little time to adapt."

In issuing its ratings for Salvadoran insurers, Fitch says it will consider bitcoin a risky reserve asset, citing the cryptocurrency's "lack of transparency." This could leave the industry even more fragile, as many insurers already hold large caches of low-rated Salvadoran government bonds.

In its rating of El Salvador's sovereign debt in July, Fitch cited the new bitcoin law as one of several reasons for maintaining a B- rating - which is considered below investment grade. The ratings agency noted that adopting bitcoin as legal tender could imperil debt-relief talks with the International Monetary Fund, further debasing the country's bonds.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Ratings#El Salvador#Salvadoran#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Related
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Regulations Need to Facilitate Crypto Demand, Says Brazilian Central Bank President

Central Bank of Brazil President Roberto Campos Neto believes local regulations should facilitate investors’ demand for cryptocurrencies. “This comes out of a need that people have for payments to be very fast, open, secure, and have transparency in every sense,” Campos Neto said on Thursday at an event organized by Council of the Americas. The Central Bank President is confident that cryptocurrencies will have as large a role to play as instant payment platforms.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Draft El Salvador Bitcoin banking regulations released

The central bank of El Salvador, Banco Central de Reserva (BCR), has published draft regulations on how banks should handle Bitcoin. Two documents were released for consultation on Aug. 17 instructing banks and financial institutions how to offer Bitcoin-related services to their customers. The first, titled “Guidelines for the Authorization...
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Bitcoin Use Will Be ‘Totally Optional’ in El Salvador, Finance Minister Says

El Salvador’s Central Bank did not clarify matters on Tuesday in a consultative draft with technical standards to facilitate the application of the bitcoin law. The draft stated that the institutions obliged to comply with these standards will be banks, cooperative banks and savings and credit societies “interested” in providing the service of convertibility of dollars and bitcoin and vice versa.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

New Rules Proposed For Bitcoin Exchange Providers In El Salvador

New technical rules for the Bitcoin law in El Salvador have been submitted for discussion by its Central Bank. The document seeks to clarify the rights and requirements for financial institutions seeking to provide bitcoin to dollars exchange services in the country after it officially becomes legal tender. Significant provisions include the extensive collection, storage, and report of customer data.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Regional payers' negotiating power rivals big insurers, Fitch says

While regional payers have fewer members, their concentration in one area gives them the same power, if not a leg up, in negotiations with local providers, according to an August Fitch Ratings report shared with Becker's Hospital Review. For the review, Fitch analysts looked at how operations at four regional...
Marketscryptonews.com

Fitch's Warning for El Salvador, 'Concerning Regulatory Roadmap' + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Ratings agency Fitch Ratings warned against the potential negative consequences of El Salvador adopting bitcoin (BTC) to its financial institutions and insurance sector. The country would have to either hold BTC and be exposed to day-to-day volatility, or sell any incoming BTC immediately to the market, which would incur other costs.
Economyu.today

El Salvador's Former Government Official Uses Spotlight to Reject Bitcoin

Eugenio Chicas, El Salvador’s former government minister, made his revulsion toward Bitcoin very clear during his recent appearance before the Special Commission of the Legislative Assembly that is investigating the allocation of funds to non-government organizations. Taking advantage of the media attention, Chicas wore a neckless and a pin with...
Economybitcoinist.com

CNBC Is As Clueless About El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law As Most Mainstream Media

This analysis of the Bitcoin Law will not age well. In a recent episode of CNBC’s “Beyond The Valley” podcast, they tried to cover the risks inherent in El Salvador’s decision to make Bitcoin legal tender and failed miserably. This is a technology-focused specialized podcast. Could they be this clueless? Or did they have an agenda and tried to muddy the waters with the worst information possible?
WorldFXStreet.com

Fitch affirms Japan with ‘A’ rating, negative outlook

As per the latest guidance from the global rating giant Fitch, “Japan's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is at 'A' with a negative outlook.”. Japan's ratings balance the strengths of an advanced and wealthy economy, with correspondingly robust governance standards and public institutions, against weak medium-term growth prospects and very high public debt.
Credits & LoansCredit Union Times

Today’s Credit Decisioning: Navigating the Current Complexities

The science of consumer credit decisioning is complex. First, there is the process of access and analyzing the data, and second, there is the applying of strategies and, ultimately, decisions, using that information. With the right tools in place to make sense of data and analytics, credit unions and building societies can test strategies quickly, deploy decisions confidently and deliver on members’ expectations.
EconomyInsurance Journal

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Kingstone Insurance Company

AM Best has downgraded the financial strength rating to B+ from B++ and the long-term issuer credit rating to “bbb-” from “bbb” for Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO) of Kingston, New York. Concurrently, AM Best has downgraded the long-term ICR to “bb-” from “bb” and its associated securities for Kingstone Companies...
Marketsdallassun.com

HDFC Bank's $1 billion AT-1 bonds issue successful

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): HDFC Bank said on Thursday it has launched its one billion US dollar additional tier-one (AT1) bond issue. The bank said it was able to get a final pricing of 3.7 per cent. The notes will be listed on India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd.
Marketsdecrypt.co

What Are Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)?

Central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, are exactly what the name suggests: they're digital versions of a state’s fiat currency. But how does that differ from money sitting in a digital bank account, being used to make cashless transactions with debit cards?. Why do governments even want to have CBDCs?...
Businesskelo.com

Mexico president backs cenbank hikes over inflation, but slams board member

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday backed the central bank’s recent moves to raise interest rates, but took a swipe at a board member for criticizing his plan to allocate International Monetary Fund resources to pay off debt. “I respect that decision they’re taking...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Statement Nos. 333-255302 and 333-255302-03 Dual Digital Securities Linked to the S&P 500® Index and the 10-Year Constant Maturity Swap Rate...
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Moved Lower as Investors React to Fed Decision

Futures point to lower open this morning as investors digest the recent July fed minutes which revealed the Central Bank's plans to begin tapering stimulus before the end of the year. Jim Lacamp, Senior VP of Investments at Morgan Stanley joined Wake Up with Cheddar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy