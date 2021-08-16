Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Free Guy’ Director Shawn Levy On Re-Teaming With Ryan Reynolds On ‘Adam Project’; “Epic” ‘Stranger Things’ S4 & More ‘Real Steel’ – Crew Call Podcast

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDkBy_0bTGwc0x00

Shawn Levy had a fantastic weekend at the box office. Not only did his long-awaited 20th Century Studios Ryan Reynolds film Free Guy overperform in the face of a daunting pandemic with a $28.3M domestic start, the videogame-inspired romantic comedy repped a huge win for original tentpole material on the big screen.

“This is the first non-IP, non-sequel that Disney has released in literally years. And not just because of the pandemic, but because of the culture of our industry, which more and more rarely bets, and bets big –they’ll bet small—but bets big on a new, original movie. That was the bet that (former 20th Century Studios Boss, now at Paramount) Emma Watts placed and that Disney doubled down on,” Levy tells us on Crew Call this morning.

Listen to our conversation below:

We also spoke to Levy about his next Netflix movie with Reynolds, The Adam Project due out next year.

“Hugh Jackman told me that ‘if you and Ryan meet and make one movie together, you’re going to make ten,'” says Levy about the time-travel pic about an older man who goes back to befriend his 12-year old self and interact with his parents.

“We connect in a way that’s enjoyable and very possibly makes each other better,” Levy says about his collaboration with fellow Canadian bro Reynolds.

“It’s night and day from Free Guy ,” adds Levy about Adam Project.

In addition, we get down to brass tacks with Levy about the next iteration of Real Steel at Disney. Despite the film falling slightly short at the box office with $85.4M domestic and close to $300M WW; a beloved fanbase has swelled for the Hugh Jackman robot boxing movie in the wake of its 2011 release.

“Hugh and I talk about what a sequel would look like. I wouldn’t say no to a (Disney+) series or a film sequel,” says Levy, “That character was so enjoyable to create.”

We also talk to Levy about his multimedia studio 21 Laps in the face of investors’ current love for production company acquisitions, i.e. the $900M pick-up of Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine by private equity giant Blackstone Group and Co-CEOs and Disney alums Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. 21 Laps currently has a sweet nine-figure film and TV production deal at Netflix.

Also, Levy teases what to expect in the long-awaited season 4 of Strangers Things on which he serves as EP and has directed several episodes.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Kevin Mayer
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Steel#Adam Project#Crew Call Podcast#Paramount#Canadian#Blackstone Group#Co Ceos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still suffering in marital misery? Last year, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the Green Lantern stars constantly fighting. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened. Ryan Reynolds’ Career Causing Jealousy?. Twelve months ago, New Idea had an exclusive scoop about...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Ryan Reynolds Movie Is No Longer Getting A Sequel

Netflix has been doubling down on trying to build a number of film and television franchises from the ground up, but it’s impossible to predict from the outset which ones are capable of drawing in a big enough crowd and presenting the potential to continue on as a viable brand. On paper, though, 6 Underground looked to be a slam dunk.
CelebritiesNME

Dwayne Johnson reportedly has “no intention” of following Scarlett Johansson with Disney lawsuit

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be taking the Scarlett Johansson route following the Video On Demand release of his new film, it has been claimed. Like Johansson’s Marvel entry Black Widow, Johnson’s new film Jungle Cruise was released simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+ Premier for $29.99 last Friday (July 30). Deadline reports that Jungle Cruise had bought in $91.8million across its opening weekend from both the box office and Disney+ revenue.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

Ryan Reynolds’ Net Worth

Ryan Reynolds, age 44, has made a serious impact in the entertainment industry since his beginnings on "Hilldale" -- a 1991 teen soap produced in his native Canada -- while raking in the fans and a...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Ryan Reynolds Talks About His ‘Love’ of Mariah Carey and Using Her Song ‘Fantasy’ in ‘Free Guy’

Ryan Reynolds and Taika Watiti recently broke the Internet and the fourth wall with the promotional video “Deadpool and Korg React.” The parody featured both of the actors’ respective Marvel characters giving their two cents on the “Free Guy” trailer. However, Reynolds said he initially pitched Disney a much different short film with Deadpool to open in front of “Free Guy.” “I had pitched them an idea about doing a short film with Deadpool in front of ‘Free Guy,’ where Deadpool’s interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom. And that was a no,” Reynolds revealed to Variety at the “Free Guy” premiere...
MoviesCNN

Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' sequel is a go

(CNN) — Well, that was quick and yet not. Ryan Reynolds' latest film "Free Guy" just came out and already there is talk of a sequel. Over the weekend Reynolds took to his verified Twitter account to confirm it. "Aaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Explains Free Guy’s Secret Cameos

As you may have gathered from the title, we’re going to be diving into spoiler territory from here on out, so you might want to head back if you haven’t yet checked out Free Guy. Ryan Reynolds’ video game-inspired blockbuster premiered in theaters today, and looking at the strong reviews,...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Ryan Reynolds Talks About His Beef with Hugh Jackman

If there has ever been a reason to join Twitter, then it has to be the continuing online "feud" between Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Over the years, the pair have delivered backhanded compliments on each other's movies, played pranks on each other, weaponized the beverage companies that they own to slyly rib each other and quite often just plain insulted each other for no apparent reason whatsoever. It has actually been such a long term thing, that many late to the party probably don't even know how the pair came to constantly trade blows in a keyboard sense in the first place. Well, on a recent podcast, Reynolds was able to enlighten those who really want to know what the source of the back and forth is.
MoviesComicBook

Real Steel Director Hopes To Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Together For Sequel

The director of Real Steel is aiming to reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the sequel. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with Shawn Levy about Free Guy this week. That film stars Reynolds, and it is no secret that he and Jackman are notorious friends. Uniting the duo in a sequel to the movie would make the hype for an audience favorite push into an entirely different weight class. However, the filmmaker has been talking a lot about Real Steel lately, and the fans are hungry. The 2011 feature had a bit of a resurgence on Netflix last year during the quarantine period. During the summer, Real Steel climbed the Top 10, which had the director and his star scratching their heads. Still, never say never when it comes to Hollywood. We’ve seen that an old property never goes to waste time and time again.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Provides Update On When Deadpool 3 Will Likely Begin Filming

Now that the X-Men film franchise is at Marvel Studios following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the property is expected to be rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, with one big exception. Ryan Reynolds is sticking around as Deadpool, with the actor confirming back in December 2019 that Deadpool 3 is in development. We’ve gotten a few notable updates on the threequel since then, but when exactly can we expect it to begin filming? According to Reynolds, there’s a good chance that could happen next year.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman Uses Free Guy Director To Troll Ryan Reynolds

The online war between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds shows no signs of slowing down, even if the latter recently revealed that part of the reason he can’t stop blasting his longtime arch-nemesis is because he’s such an infuriatingly nice, wholesome and all-round good guy. Jackman’s barbs tend to be...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Coming To Netflix In September

Some movies become world famous thanks to their critical and commercial acclaim, others enter pop culture due to how truly awful they are. Ryan Reynolds has been lucky to star in a few of the former – Deadpool, most obviously – but he’s also appeared in a few stinkers, too. And his most notorious movie has to be 2011’s Green Lantern, in which he starred as the titular Emerald Knight, Hal Jordan. His future wife, Blake Lively, co-starred as love interest Carol Ferris.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman discussed Real Steel sequel

Shawn Levy has had discussions with Hugh Jackman about making a 'Real Steel' sequel after Netflix led to a surge in popularity towards the sci-fi film. Shawn Levy has discussed making a 'Real Steel' sequel with Hugh Jackman. The 2011 sci-fi flick has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy