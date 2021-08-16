Hear DARE's Ripping New Song "Violation of Trust"

Revolver has DARE's new LP, Against All Odds, available for pre-order in limited-edition "transparent yellow" vinyl — grab yours now!. DARE are one of the most exciting young hardcore bands in the game right now. The O.C. group caught the ear of OG's like Terror's Scott Vogel after their excellent 2018 EP and 2019's equally-great Welcome to the OC 7-inch, and now they're set to release their long-awaited full-length debut, Against All Odds, this Friday on the venerable Revelation Records.