Colorado Is Officially Home To 3 Of The Best Scenic Train Rides In America

Colorado has a long and important railroad history, and while the industry is no longer as lucrative as it once was, we can still experience it for ourselves firsthand. Case in point: These 3 can’t-miss Colorado train rides that are not only the best in the state but the country!

It's official: Colorado accounts for nearly 1/3 of the best train rides in America, as per 10Best's Best Scenic Train Ride (2021) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHbZl_0bTGwYQv00
Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Facebook

Hand-picked by a panel of travel experts, USA Today's 10Best named the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad as their #1 pick, citing not only the train's extensive history of hauling silver and gold through the mountains but for "some of Colorado's most impressive scenery with a chance to stop and explore the historic mining town."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qoZ2_0bTGwYQv00
Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Facebook

The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad runs spring through fall (with a special Polar Bear Express ride in the winter). Reservations for the train can be made via their website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWUlW_0bTGwYQv00
Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Facebook

Coming in just behind the Durango and Silverton at #2 is the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, "One of the most authentic steam-operated railroads in existence, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad runs for 64 miles between Chama, New Mexico and Antonito, Colorado, passing through the San Juan Mountains and the scenic Conejos Valley along the way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zPYc_0bTGwYQv00
Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad Facebook

To experience this southern Colorado/northern New Mexico beauty - which runs late spring through mid-fall - for yourself, please visit their website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYfjp_0bTGwYQv00
Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad Facebook

Last but certainly not least of Colorado's most scenic train rides is the #6 pick, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. As per 10Best, the Pikes Peak Cog Railway (AKA the highest railway in America) is a must, as it takes guests on a 9-mile journey through such stunning landscapes as Ruxton Creek and Deer Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mACsD_0bTGwYQv00
Pikes Peak Cog Railway Facebook

Are you ready to climb aboard the Pikes Peak Cog Railway? Don't delay, visit their website and make your reservation today !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKXtI_0bTGwYQv00
Pikes Peak Cog Railway Facebook

To discover even more Colorado railroads, check out these 9 Epic Train Rides In Colorado That Will Give You An Unforgettable Experience .

The post Colorado Is Officially Home To 3 Of The Best Scenic Train Rides In America appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Colorado

Only In Colorado

