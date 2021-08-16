Colorado Is Officially Home To 3 Of The Best Scenic Train Rides In America

For years, jokes have been made about supposedly lily-white Boulder. But Boulder is hardly the whitest place in Colorado. More than half the counties in the state are whiter. This revelation is tucked inside the first rush of data about Colorado in the 2020 U.S. Census, a national head count held every ten years that's used to determine congressional districts and much more — and it's not the only surprise. The numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau also highlight the spectacular growth that's been experienced across much, but not all, of the state during the past decade. But the details about racial demographics are perhaps the grabbiest.