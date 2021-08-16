Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joliet, IL

Joliet Man Accused of Firing Gun Into Residence

wjol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a residential area. On Saturday at 9:23pm Joliet Police were called to the 0 block of Hunter Avenue after receiving a call about a person firing a handgun into the air. As Officers arrived on the scene, they received word that the same suspect was firing a handgun at a residence in the 100 block of Illinois Street. Officers located the suspect in a vehicle on Illinois Street and identified him as Tyler Finch. Officers recovered a handgun in the center console of the vehicle and observed that the serial number was defaced. It was also confirmed that that a house had been struck by Finch’s gunfire. He was taken into custody without incident.

www.wjol.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identification Mark#Firearm#Foid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 9

Community Policy