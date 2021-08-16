Lesson from Wetland Hydrology 101

Lake George, NY – Many thanks to all 40-50 participants, in our first Asian Clam Day July 15. In-the-water volunteers, 20-25 of us, were successful at collecting many thousands of Asian clams, 9.1% alive, while noting the changed distribution of clams from last year. Our scooping and sifting coincided with the arrival of the Lake George Association Floating Classroom filled with participants enjoying a morning of science and scenery on Lake George. The Floating Classroom was co-sponsored by The Sans Souci Restaurant, the Cleverdale Country Store, and Love Is On Lake George. The morning’s activities were intended to raise awareness about the increasing infestation of Asian clams in Sandy Bay and the concerns of residents. The morning was a success!