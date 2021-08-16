Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Lesson from Wetland Hydrology 101

By Bill Ott
adirondackalmanack.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany, many years ago I entered graduate school at the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies in New Haven, CT. My graduate interests lay primarily in water resources, so I searched that first semester for a lead professor/advisor in that vast field – and, due to recent retirements, found none.

www.adirondackalmanack.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetlands#Adirondack Park#Adirondack High Peaks#Water Resources#Wetland Hydrology#Suny College#Es F#Spring Pond Bog#Apa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

Importance of soil in everyday life

What is soil? It is mixture of minerals, air and water, along with dead and living organisms. It is one of the four things we can’t live without: water, sunlight, air and soil. Soil is not dirt. Dirt is what is under your fingernails and what is found inside your vacuum cleaner. Soil is an amazing natural resource and according to the Soil Science Society of America, there are 22,000 different soils just in the United States!
Wildlifeumaine.edu

Levesque’s NSF CAREER Award supports study of small mammal thermoregulation, energy use in changing climate

Endothermy, or the ability to maintain body temperature at a constant and elevated level, is a signature mammalian characteristic. But global climate change is affecting mammalian temperature regulation in a variety of ways as it reshapes natural habitats. Understanding the impact of temperature fluctuations on mammals that inhabit diverse environments is critical to identifying vulnerable species and predicting population redistribution in the face of global change.
Industryfishgame.com

Dams Endanger 160,000 Miles Of Rivers

A new study published in the journal Global Sustainability finds for the first time that over 160,000 miles of rivers are at risk of losing their free-flowing status due to the proposed construction of new hydropower dams. The total stretch of free-flowing rivers at risk is longer than six times the distance around the Earth. Iconic rivers such as the Amazon, Congo, and Salween are among those that would be severed by hydropower development.
Lake George, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Lake George stewardship news

Lake George, NY – Many thanks to all 40-50 participants, in our first Asian Clam Day July 15. In-the-water volunteers, 20-25 of us, were successful at collecting many thousands of Asian clams, 9.1% alive, while noting the changed distribution of clams from last year. Our scooping and sifting coincided with the arrival of the Lake George Association Floating Classroom filled with participants enjoying a morning of science and scenery on Lake George. The Floating Classroom was co-sponsored by The Sans Souci Restaurant, the Cleverdale Country Store, and Love Is On Lake George. The morning’s activities were intended to raise awareness about the increasing infestation of Asian clams in Sandy Bay and the concerns of residents. The morning was a success!
Industryresourceworld.com

American Lithium Commences Environmental Assessment Process

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV-LI; OTCQB-LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1] earlier announced that the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) is currently reviewing an Administrative Draft Environmental Assessment (“EA”) for American Lithium’s proposed Plan of Operations (“PO”) for its Tonopah Lithium Claims Project (“TLC”). This PO was filed in January 2021 and accepted as complete by the BLM in June 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy