Business News Update: Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites, Too!

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are over and we can't help but reflect about the flags representing the different countries and regions. These unique flags are symbolic to their residents, many using imagery to tell a story about their country.

The Barbados flag represents the ocean and sky with a blue background and the black trident on gold symbolizes the golden sands of the island, an independent British Commonwealth nation. It was officially unveiled November 30, 1966, celebrating the island's first Independence Day.

Straight out of medieval times, the Flag of Wales features a white and green horizontal background with a bright red dragon. Called Y Ddraig Goch, it is the red dragon from Cadwaladr, King of Gwynedd's crest and the Tudor colors. The flag was used by Henry VII in the 1485 Battle of Bosworth.

Another unique dragon flag is from Bhutan, the small nation near Tibet. The detailed white dragon is set on an orange and yellow triangle. Bhutanese mythology alludes to the Dzongkha, dragon, and Bhutan was considered the Dragon Kingdom. The dragon flag was also seen as a symbol of loyalty to powerful China, due to their proximity.

After Albania gained independence from the Ottoman empire in 1912, they adopted a dramatic flag with a black double-headed eagle silhouetted against a background of crimson. The red represents their fight for freedom - bravery, strength, and bloodshed while the eagle symbolizes Albania's sovereign state status.

