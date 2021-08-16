Goldfish Crackers Vs. The Aldi Brand: We Finally Determined A Winner

Nothing screams fall quite as much as spiced apple cider because what better way to use the apples that you picked from the orchard? While there's no doubt that apple cider always hits the spot, there's just something so soothing about it in the fall when the leaves are changing colors and the air is crisp. This recipe uses the help of an Instant Pot, which makes it super easy. Recipe developer Kristen Carli came up with the recipe for this delicious drink that requires only a few ingredients and little prep time. Yep, there's a whole lot to love about this recipe, and it definitely won't break the bank.