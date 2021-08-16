Cancel
Mcdonough County, IL

Special Rec Association chosen for Baucom memorial donation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDONOUGH COUNTY — McDonough County Special Recreation Association was selected to be the beneficiary of the Loretta Baucom memorial fund. The McDonough County Special Recreation Association (MCSRA) has been selected as a beneficiary the Loretta Baucom memorial funds to apply towards the continued support of the annual Marjorie Connor Spirit Award. The Marjorie Connor Spirit Award was created from the Connor family in honor of Marjorie Connor, who participated in the MCSRA Special Olympics programs during her adulthood until her passing.

#Rec#Special Olympics#Physical Disabilities#Charity#Special Rec Association#Mcsra Board#Mcsra Program Supervisor
