Tri-County Health Department Could Vote On A Mask Mandate On Monday

CBS Denver
 4 days ago

(CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department on Monday could vote on a mask mandate for schools within the area it oversees. The department might require masks indoors when kids 11 or younger are present or it could require universal masking.

The department issues health orders for Adams County, Arapahoe County and Douglas County.

The leaders of the department will hear from parents before making their decision.

Late last month officials with Tri-County Health announced that they support new guidance on masks from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention , saying everyone — including those who are vaccinated — should wear a masks in public indoor places. At the time they stated: “Universal masking should be understood not as a requirement but as a strong science-based recommendation.”

Denver, CO
