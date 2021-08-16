Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) —LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitian authorities have raised the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti over the weekend to 1,419. The country's Civil Protection Agency also said Monday that the number of injured people has grown to 6,000. The earthquake destroyed thousands of homes, offices, churches and other structures. And the devastation could worsen with the arrival of Tropical Depression Grace over the quake zone late Monday with heavy rains that raise the threat of mudslides and flash flooding. Officials say rainfall could reach 15 inches in some areas. Heavy rain also fell in Port-au-Prince, the capital.