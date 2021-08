Despite President Joe Biden’s public optimism on Afghanistan’s stability in the aftermath of the full U.S. troop withdrawal—he somewhat bafflingly stated that its leaders “clearly have the capacity to sustain the government in place” in a recent briefing—most well-informed observers and the United States’ own intelligence services are in agreement that the real question isn’t if but how long the country’s internationally backed government will endure before it is crushed by a Taliban advance. The prognosis isn’t looking great; Kabul might hold for longer, but in other cities, the delta could be a few months or even weeks. For the first time since the withdrawal, last week, the Taliban overran a provincial capital—Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz.