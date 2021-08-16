GRADES: Sixers drop OT thriller to Timberwolves in Vegas
The Sixers lost a nail-biter of a preseason game that required extra time to arrive at a winner. Philadelphia dropped their second game without Tyrese Maxey after he put the Summer League on notice in his early showings. Following a rather poor performance against the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia turned around and competed hard against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A back-and-forth game where neither team ever held a double-digit lead, was an excellent opportunity for players to showcase their abilities.thesixersense.com
Comments / 0