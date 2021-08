If you’re a superfan of “Grey’s Anatomy,” you now have a chance to get paid just for binge-watching the popular medical drama. Company NiceRX is looking for someone who is willing to watch every episode and keep track of how many patients’ lives were saved — and which doctor saved them. In return, they’ll pay you $1,000. Plus, you’ll get the full box set of the show, a year’s subscription to Netflix and even a personal Cameo video from Dr. Richard Webber (played by actor James Pickens Jr.).