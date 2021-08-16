Michigan football absent from preseason AP Top-25 poll for first time since 2015
If Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team need any more motivation, they could confide in the preseason polls. The Wolverines were absent from the preseason AP Top-25 poll released on Monday, marking the first time the team will begin a football season unranked since Harbaugh’s first in Ann Arbor. Michigan is coming off a 2-4 season that prompted Harbaugh to overhaul his coaching staff.www.mlive.com
