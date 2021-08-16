Michigan football absent from preseason AP Top-25 poll for first time since 2015

The Detroit Pistons know who they’ll face off against and when once the 2021-22 season tips off in October. Cade Cunningham, the top pick in this year’s draft is set to kick off his rookie campaign when the Pistons host the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 20. This is the third time in the last five seasons that the Pistons have begun their season at home. The Pistons will then start a three-game road trip in Chicago before returning home to face former Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic.