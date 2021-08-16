Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan football absent from preseason AP Top-25 poll for first time since 2015

By Aaron McMann
Posted by 
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team need any more motivation, they could confide in the preseason polls. The Wolverines were absent from the preseason AP Top-25 poll released on Monday, marking the first time the team will begin a football season unranked since Harbaugh’s first in Ann Arbor. Michigan is coming off a 2-4 season that prompted Harbaugh to overhaul his coaching staff.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Wisconsin State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Florida State
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Michigan College#American Football#Ap#Wolverines#Ohio State#Penn State#Spartans#Acc#College Football Playoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Why Michigan’s Ron Bellamy believes his prep coaching experience can be an asset in recruiting

Before Ron Bellamy was hired in January as an assistant coach on Jim Harbaugh’s staff, he established West Bloomfield as a high school football powerhouse in Michigan. He helped dozens of recruits earn scholarships to play at the Division I level during his 11 seasons and cultivated lasting relationships with high school and college coaches across the country.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Dax Hill on his expanded role in Michigan’s defense: ‘We have more freedom’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s no secret by now that Michigan is going to do everything it can to put Daxton Hill in advantageous positions this fall. The junior safety is the Wolverines’ best defensive back, both from a speed and athleticism standpoint and statistically (last year, in six starts, Hill racked up 46 tackles, an interception and had five pass deflections), and is most effective when he’s around the ball.
NBAPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Pistons, Cade Cunningham open 2021-22 season versus Bulls Oct. 20

The Detroit Pistons know who they’ll face off against and when once the 2021-22 season tips off in October. Cade Cunningham, the top pick in this year’s draft is set to kick off his rookie campaign when the Pistons host the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 20. This is the third time in the last five seasons that the Pistons have begun their season at home. The Pistons will then start a three-game road trip in Chicago before returning home to face former Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic.
Michigan StatePosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Coronavirus update for Friday, Aug. 20: Michigan reports highest 7-day case average since May 18

Coronavirus cases numbers continued to track upward this week as the state recorded its worst 7-day average of new cases in three months. There were 4,197 new coronavirus cases - an average of 2,098 a day - and 37 confirmed deaths reported in Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 19, and Friday, Aug. 20. In just two days, the total number of cases in Michigan increased by nearly 0.5%.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Ann Arbor News

University of Michigan police say safety will be top priority at psychedelic shroom festival

ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan police are planning to keep an eye on a psychedelic plant and mushroom festival planned for Sept. 19 on the UM Diag in Ann Arbor. “Our top priority is ensuring the safety of the community,” said Melissa Overton, UM’s deputy police chief. “Any significant violation of state or federal law or any use of entheogenic plants that poses a threat to public health, safety and welfare still could result in law enforcement involvement.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy