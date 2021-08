The iconic movie takes heat for its liberties with reality, but it was never supposed to be real.Some say the best defense, is a good offense. So, as a means of defending a movie that has once again found itself in the crosshairs of the baseball and movie-making elite, I'm going on the offensive for "Field of Dreams." Last week, Major League Baseball honored the iconic cinematic treasure with a game on the field — or a field like the one — the movie made famous. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox pitched, hit, ran the bases and...