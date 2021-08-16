Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Troubles mount for suspect charged in August 8 Lake Side Gardens shooting

By Nancy Cook
KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Saturday night, Shreveport police arrested a man wanted in an August 8th shooting at a Queensborough apartment complex shooting. Following a chase with SPD officers, 26-year-old Libert M. Burns was arrested just after 11 p.m. Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, along with other charges incurred at the time of his arrest, police say.

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Queensborough#Ochsner Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy