Troubles mount for suspect charged in August 8 Lake Side Gardens shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Saturday night, Shreveport police arrested a man wanted in an August 8th shooting at a Queensborough apartment complex shooting. Following a chase with SPD officers, 26-year-old Libert M. Burns was arrested just after 11 p.m. Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, along with other charges incurred at the time of his arrest, police say.www.arklatexhomepage.com
