Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waukesha County, WI

Pawsitively Milwaukee: Visit the New Shallock Center for Animals

By Katlin Connin
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buseE_0bTGt1fe00

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County just opened up it's new Shallock Center for Animals in Delafield.

Leaders with Haws say it will help them do so much for pets and people around the community. THe center is a 77-acre farm with an indoor arena, dog play pasture, a swimming hole and lots of trails. All that space means HAWS staff can host even bigger kids camps, offer educational opportunities and dog training, including agility!

All that space also means HAWS can help pets you might not have considered before. The shelter isn't just home to dogs and cats. Have you ever considered adopting a guinea pig or a rabbit? Lilly is a 3.5 year old guinea pig who loves to munch on hay and spend time with people. She would make an excellent companion.

Whatever you're into, HAWS has lots of animals that are in need of forever loving homes, including one of their Dogs of Summer, Rico! Rico is just under two years old. Because he's a Dog of Summer, he'll get to spend lots of time with the kids at camp and will be available for adoption at the end of august. He loves to run at Shallock's five acre dog park, which his new adoptive family can rent to bring him back to for some fun runs.

If you're interested in adopting, give us a call or visit us at HAWSpets.org.

Come meet a future family member who is Pawsitively Milwaukee!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Delafield, WI
Delafield, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea Pig#Animal Welfare#Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy