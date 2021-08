Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Jesse Lingard is in his plans. The midfielder has been linked with Arsenal and West Ham. Solskjaer said: "Jesse's first priority is to get into our team. I think we together can have great moments. Of course, as a manager it's difficult to say that this weekend you're not playing. I've got to leave players out from the squad as well as the starting XI but they all need to remember they will all play a part if we are going to be successful. Jesse is back to his fitness and has come back bubbly and in good shape so he has a good part to play."