The name means “happy” and it refers to the particular state of mind of enjoying a delicious meal at Felice. That’s what you get when you dine and drink Italian wine at any Felice location throughout Manhattan. The Italian restaurants by SA Hospitality Group are committed to spreading that happiness all over New York City and just opened a seventh restaurant on the Upper West Side at 240 Columbus Avenue. It offers a taste of the Tuscan vineyards. “The translation of ‘Felice’ is happy, and that is what we’re trying to achieve with the space. We want to offer a reprieve to New Yorkers who work hard every day,” says partner and COO Jacopo Giustiniani.