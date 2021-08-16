Indy arts organizations helping venues with proof of vaccination support

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis organizations are partnering to help support local venues that will soon require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to be admitted into events.

The Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (IIVA), which was formed in March 2020 , and the Arts Council of Indianapolis together are introducing the app "Bindle" and their soon-to-launch website IndyVaxPass.com to Indianapolis entertainment venues and residents.

The Bindle app allows event-goers to securely store their COVID-19 test and vaccine records on their phones, which helps prove their health status when entering a venue.

IndyVaxPass.com will help arts and entertainment fans get information on certain event requirements and support venues that want to require enhanced safety measures at their events but need help doing so.

Josh Baker, IIVA's executive director, stated the following, in part, in a release:

“ This is a proactive move to ensure our independent venues can continue producing shows. We’ve been through this before, and we’re building on what we’ve learned. This time, the responsibility lies on venues and promoters to set the standard of producing COVID-era events. Due to the sensitivity around this type of program, it’s been a challenge to ensure we’re considering multiple perspectives and have all of our bases covered.

While we enjoyed a strong initial re-opening phase, it was short-lived. New show confirmations have come to halt, attendance has dropped nearly 30% in three weeks, and fall tours are starting to postpone dates. If we can’t provide the assurance of a safe experience for our artists and customers, Fall and Winter shows are in jeopardy. We’re right back to red alert. ”

Indianapolis will soon join the growing list of cities with venues requiring proof of vaccination. That list includes Nashville, New York City, Minneapolis, Chicago, and San Francisco.

WRTV has reached out to confirm exactly which live entertainment venues will be requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests and are awaiting a response.

Local businesses who are interested in adding their space to the Bindle platform can visit joinbindle.com/indiana .

“Indy is looking forward to a robust fall arts season, but options like Bindle are becoming necessary to ensure that venues and organizations have the tools they need to adapt and safely remain open," Julie Goodman, the Arts Council president and CEO, stated. "The goal is to provide a consistent option that gives event attendees agency over their personal information and venues/organizations agency over their safety requirements. We’re all accustomed to showing our ID or presenting a ticket for an event and this is just a simple step in that process.”