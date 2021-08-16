Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Indy arts organizations helping venues with proof of vaccination support

By Shakkira Harris
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfrBm_0bTGsBEc00

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis organizations are partnering to help support local venues that will soon require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to be admitted into events.

The Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (IIVA), which was formed in March 2020 , and the Arts Council of Indianapolis together are introducing the app "Bindle" and their soon-to-launch website IndyVaxPass.com to Indianapolis entertainment venues and residents.

The Bindle app allows event-goers to securely store their COVID-19 test and vaccine records on their phones, which helps prove their health status when entering a venue.

IndyVaxPass.com will help arts and entertainment fans get information on certain event requirements and support venues that want to require enhanced safety measures at their events but need help doing so.

Josh Baker, IIVA's executive director, stated the following, in part, in a release:

This is a proactive move to ensure our independent venues can continue producing shows. We’ve been through this before, and we’re building on what we’ve learned. This time, the responsibility lies on venues and promoters to set the standard of producing COVID-era events. Due to the sensitivity around this type of program, it’s been a challenge to ensure we’re considering multiple perspectives and have all of our bases covered.

While we enjoyed a strong initial re-opening phase, it was short-lived. New show confirmations have come to halt, attendance has dropped nearly 30% in three weeks, and fall tours are starting to postpone dates. If we can’t provide the assurance of a safe experience for our artists and customers, Fall and Winter shows are in jeopardy. We’re right back to red alert.

Indianapolis will soon join the growing list of cities with venues requiring proof of vaccination. That list includes Nashville, New York City, Minneapolis, Chicago, and San Francisco.

WRTV has reached out to confirm exactly which live entertainment venues will be requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests and are awaiting a response.

Local businesses who are interested in adding their space to the Bindle platform can visit joinbindle.com/indiana .

“Indy is looking forward to a robust fall arts season, but options like Bindle are becoming necessary to ensure that venues and organizations have the tools they need to adapt and safely remain open," Julie Goodman, the Arts Council president and CEO, stated. "The goal is to provide a consistent option that gives event attendees agency over their personal information and venues/organizations agency over their safety requirements. We’re all accustomed to showing our ID or presenting a ticket for an event and this is just a simple step in that process.”

Comments / 0

WRTV

WRTV

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Nashville, IN
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Arts Council#Iiva#Indyvaxpass Com#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WRTV

Connecting young adults with resources

A lot of the violence being seen in Indianapolis is among young adults. There are several programs and resources in the community to help support those who are at risk. But, there is a disconnect. Sometimes young people don't even know there's anything out there that can help them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy