Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

'Lives Are Potentially At Risk': Organic Activists Freak Out Over 'GMO' Ice Cream

Posted by 
American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gj8QZ_0bTGrgMo00
Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

If you're worried about never-ending wars, crippling national debt, poverty, disease, social unrest, or even really bad stomach aches, the anti-GMO movement is here to tell you about another troubling threat: ice cream made in the laboratory. Never content to leave God's creation alone, those pesky scientists are now synthetically producing dairy proteins used to make delicious, frozen treats.

“A genetically engineered ice cream has been rushed to market with consumer messaging that obscures the fact that the ice cream is GMO, according to a prominent public health attorney,” the Organic and Non-GMO Report warned in July. Pray tell, why is this a crisis?

“As a food lawyer, seeing mislabeled products sends shivers down my spine,” Michele Simon, "public health attorney" and former executive director of the Plant Based Foods Association, warned. “This is not your run of the mill deceptive labeling. People’s lives are potentially at risk with the wrong labeling on products containing such a common allergen as dairy protein.”

Allow me to still Simon's trembling hands. There is nothing misleading about how this new ice cream is labeled, nor is there any reason to fear for anyone's life should they eat it.

Pop quiz

What's the difference between a dairy protein found in cow's milk and the same protein produced via genetically engineered microbes? Absolutely nothing. A protein is a protein as long as it's a protein. I'm no Josh Bloom, but even I know that much chemistry. For literally decades, scientists have isolated the DNA that encodes certain proteins to mass-produce them for use in foods and medicines. Insulin, vaccines, and even cheese are all typical examples. We can now add Impossible Burgers and ice cream to the list. Harvard University biologist Jeff Bessen explained the process this way:

Many vaccines and top-grossing pharmaceuticals contain proteins as the main ingredient. Proteins are too costly and delicate to manufacture from scratch. But living cells must make proteins to survive, and they can be coaxed to produce medical proteins in bulk, requiring little more than the DNA instructions and sugary broth as fuel. Since these genetic blueprints must be inserted into the cells, many vaccines and drugs are technically the product of GMOs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oZTr_0bTGrgMo00

Brave Robot, one of the companies making animal-free ice cream, helpfully summarized the process on its website:

Brave Robot does not contain GMOs. The Perfect Day non-animal whey protein we use to make our ice cream comes from microflora, which produce different kinds of protein naturally. The microflora are given the genetic instructions for creating whey protein and go through a fermentation process along with some plant sugars (just like brewing beer!).

Lives are on the line?

Alright, so this isn't new technology, strictly speaking, but what about the deceptive labeling allegation? Companies advancing this fermentation technology do indeed call their products “animal free.” And this is troubling, Simon claimed, because it “could be wrongly interpreted as meaning 'vegan' when the product contains a dairy protein."

This is a lie, plain and simple. Federal law mandates that food manufacturers disclose the ingredients in their products, including “major food allergens.” According to the FDA,

a “major food allergen” is an ingredient that is one of the following eight foods or food groups or an ingredient that contains protein derived from one of them: a. milk b. egg c. fish d. Crustacean shellfish e. tree nuts f. wheat g. peanuts h. soybeans [my emphasis].

Additionally, foods that “may contain” allergens are usually labeled because companies try to avoid harming their customers. This labeling is technically voluntary; it would be dishonest to require a warning on a product that does not pose the associated risk. Still, these startups are happily disclosing the potential risk to their prospective customers. "We encourage ice cream eaters who have a milk protein allergy to use the same precautions with Brave Robot that they would take with dairy," the company wrote in its FAQ.

Simon's condescending assumption that consumers with allergies are too dim to check a label or avoid potentially dangerous foods is equally ridiculous. This is doubly so because the Non-GMO Project label doesn't guarantee that a product is actually free of “GMOs.” [1]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u794W_0bTGrgMo00

In any case, the point of calling a product "animal free" is to attract vegan customers, many of whom avoid dairy products because of ethical considerations. So long as that message is clear, there is no attempt to hide the presence of dairy in the product. As Brave Robot also noted in its FAQ:

Animal-free dairy is made without animal inputs. The non-animal whey protein is identical to what’s in cow's milk, but made without using a single animal in the process. Animal-free dairy is vegan (as are all the other ingredients we use in our products!).

Bottom line

The non-GMO industrial complex is built on a marketing mythology that excludes biotechnology. Because these companies can't produce so many of the useful products made possible by genetic engineering, they have to demonize them.

Simon and others like her aren't worried that these foods have been “rushed” to market, nor do they lose sleep about misleading labels, given their willingness to promote other deceptive labeling practices. They're affiliated with an industry trying to maintain its ill-gotten market share. The only way to do that is to fabricate health scares.

[1] This is a dubious standard anyway. All sorts of laboratory tricks have been used over the years to produce "non-GMO" products.

Comments / 0

American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

1K+
Followers
451
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmo Foods#Organic Foods#Dairy Foods#Dairy Products#Food Drink#Gmo#Non Gmo Report#Harvard University#Fda#Faq#The Non Gmo Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

This Walmart Bakery Item Was Just Recalled in 23 States, Says FDA

If grocery shopping was one of your weekend chores, you'll want to read this: In an unusual move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced three food recalls over the weekend for issues related to food safety, in addition to several recalls that occurred at the week's close. The recalls apply to groceries that are sold at 45 Whole Foods locations, and also Walmart, Target, Meijer, PetSmart, and other retailers. Here's what you need to know.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Vegan Cannabis Ice Creams

MariMed, a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced a collaboration with the Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's. Together, the pair is launching a range of cannabis-infused ice cream with vegan and dairy options to accommodate various dietary restrictions. The innovative ice cream will contain MariMed's full spectrum of natural...
Food Safetymashed.com

The Surprising Reason Wheat Thins Are Banned In Other Countries

America loves its snack foods, from crunchy and salty to sweet and creamy, there is no shortage of things to munch on whenever you want a little something between meals. Strangely, though, a lot of our favorite snack foods are banned in other countries due to the inclusion of some ingredients that other countries have been prohibited from using in their food products. The full list is surprising, containing some seemingly innocuous foods that we wouldn't expect to be banned, like Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Skittles, Pop-Tarts, and Wheat Thins (via Stacker).
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Whole Foods recalls cheese from stores in 22 states because of Listeria risk

Whole Foods Market is recalling Cahill Cheddar Porter and Whiskey Cheddar Cheeses in 22 states because of a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The issue was discovered when Whole Foods Market was notified by a distributor of a positive test result for the bacterial pathogen, according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Organic Veggie Bites

If you have been trying to add more vegetables to your diet, but aren't exactly excited by all the washing, chopping, and prep work that goes into preparing a flavorful vegetable dish, then Trader Joe's has the perfect product for you. The popular grocery store has just released their own brand of new frozen Organic Veggie Bites, which deliver all the health benefits of organic vegetables. They simply need to be heated and served. Each bite is made with organic vegetables and sunflower seeds, and they are also completely vegan and gluten free. Consumers can pop them in an air fryer, warm them in the oven, or even heat them in the microwave, for a fast and easy way to get your veggies in, with no lengthy prep work required.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Agriculturevegoutmag.com

Beyond vs. Impossible: Which Plant-Based Meat Do Americans Prefer?

These vegan meat brands are taking the food industry by storm, but only one can win the popular vote!. Beyond vs. Impossible: Which plant-based meat do Americans prefer? Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods both launched their innovative burger alternatives in 2016. While both plant-based food companies have since expanded their reach and now offer full lines of plant-based meat alternatives, including Beyond Breakfast Sausages and Impossible Chicken Nuggets, there is no denying that their burger products are the real OGs. Both Beyond and Impossible burgers are known for their authentic meaty taste—move over veggie patties!—but they come with glaring ingredient differences. Let’s talk burger specs!
Food & DrinksRecipeGirl

Fresh Peach Ice Cream

Fresh Peach Ice Cream is the best ice cream to make in the summer with the sweetest most delicious summer fruit!. Peach has always been one of my favorite ice cream flavors since they are so sweet and wonderful. On that note, if you’re making this recipe you should make sure you have nice, sweet peaches to use that are at a perfect ripeness.
Food & Drinkseatingbirdfood.com

Protein Ice Cream

This healthy protein ice cream uses frozen bananas as the base and can easily be made into two different flavors – chocolate and/or vanilla. It’s vegan and you’ll love how creamy and delicious it is!. If you’re someone who loves having a protein shake or protein bar for breakfast, have...
Cancerohmymag.co.uk

Three drugs already on the market can cure COVID-19, according to experts

Fighting the coronavirus with drugs we already know? That's the promise of Professor Isaiah Arkin of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. According to his research, three drugs used to cure other diseases are extremely effective against the virus. Research by trial and error. During an interview with the The Times...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Pet ServicesPosted by
EatThis

These 6 Pet Food Brands Are Being Recalled Nationwide

An important update for pet owners: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just published an announcement to notify dog owners that various kinds of dog food have been recalled after they were shipped to retailers such as Chewy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. We have the details. On Thursday, the...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy