Blizzard Entertainment takes a big hit in the anthill of RPGs by releasing his famous game Diablo II entitled resurrected in the remastered version. We had learned during the Blizzcon 2021 from release and a return at E3 2021. The Dark Ranger is back in beta since August 13 PS4 and PS5 for players who pre-order the title on the console of sony, but the title will also be available on nintendo switch, pc, Xbox One and Series X / S from 23-09-2021.