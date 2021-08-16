MAD Lions, Toronto Defiant owners' financial report shows salaries outweigh revenue

I am going to resist the urge to dig in TOO deeply on this report, because there’s still a lot of critical information we don’t know, as even Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich acknowledge. That is to say, I want to react strongly to certain topline numbers in the report. But I’ve been burned enough in the past when it comes to these strategic leaks by one side or the other to know that there’s key info missing. There just is.