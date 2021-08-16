Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

MAD Lions, Toronto Defiant owners' financial report shows salaries outweigh revenue

By Tim Masters
invenglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOveractive Media, the company behind esports brands including Toronto Ultra, Toronto Defiant, and MAD Lions released their financial reports this week, with promising signs overall for the company. However, much like the world of traditional sport, there could also be problems looming for the firm, with player salaries alone totaling more than the group’s revenue for the previous three months.

www.invenglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reports#Toronto Defiant#Mad Lions#Toronto Ultra#Mad Lions#Esports Sport#European#Fc Barcelona#Org#The Overwatch League#Overactive Media#The Overactive Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Rubicon Organics Marijuana Co. Stock Drops Slightly After Q2 2021 Financial Results Report, Revenue Up 364% YoY

Cannabis company Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) has reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, revealing net revenue of CA$4.6 million ($3.6 million). That's a year-over-year and sequential increase of CA$3.6 million and CA$0.5 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, net revenue amounted to CA$8.7 million.
MLBbleachernation.com

MLB Owners Reportedly Offering a Salary Floor in the New CBA … But Paired With a Drop in the Luxury Tax

I am going to resist the urge to dig in TOO deeply on this report, because there’s still a lot of critical information we don’t know, as even Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich acknowledge. That is to say, I want to react strongly to certain topline numbers in the report. But I’ve been burned enough in the past when it comes to these strategic leaks by one side or the other to know that there’s key info missing. There just is.
Soccerwebchronicletoday.com

FC Barcelona Will Offer Pedri A New Contract And Finally A Rest

Signed in 2019 for a pay $5.8m, Pedri has become one of the biggest names at FC Barcelona and will be offered a new contract that reflects this in addition to a well-earned rest. The Web Chronicle Today Newsdesk team scours the Internet for the day’s most interesting news.
MLBallfans.co

MLB owners reportedly propose a salary floor, but there’s a big catch

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement between owners and players expires on December 1, so the two sides held their first face-to-face meeting this week. According to a report by Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic, owners proposed a salary floor requiring each team to spend at least $100 million on players. In exchange for the floor, owners would want to lower the luxury tax threshold to $180 million – down from the current $210 million threshold.
Financial Reportspetproductnews.com

Petco Reports Record Q2 Revenue

Petco Health and Wellness Co. delivered net revenue of $1.4 billion, up 19 percent versus prior year in the second quarter of 2021, ended July 31, company officials reported. Net income improved by $67.7 million from prior year to $75.1 million or $0.28 per share, officials. “With purpose driven performance...
MLBBless You Boys

MLB owners propose salary floor, but with lower tax threshold

Major league players and owners sat down to discuss the next collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for the first time on Monday. According to Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal at the Athletic, MLB owners put forth a proposal that includes a salary floor of $100 million, but also includes a proposal to lower the competitive balance tax threshold to $180 million. The proposal contains other terms which are not yet known, and there has been no public comment from players or owners.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Warzone players annoyed that Vanguard reveal blocked normal modes

Activision upset many of their Warzone players on Thursday, when they turned the entire Warzone game into an advertisement for Vanguard and turned off normal modes during the duration of their event. They hosted an event called "Battle for Verdansk" where players could engage with what amounted to an experiential...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

[UPDATED 8/19] MSI champion Royal Never Give Up is the fifth team eliminated in LPL Summer Playoffs

UPDATE 8/19: Mid-Season Invitational 2021 champion Royal Never Give Up has been eliminated from the 2021 League of Legends Professional League Summer Playoffs. RNG was eliminated 3-1 at the hands of a surging LNG, and while RNG will no longer be able to defend its spring title, it still has a chance to qualify for the 2021 World Championship due to its amount of championship points guaranteeing the squad a spot in the LPL Regional Final.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Akshan will receive major changes in League of Legends patch 11.17

The most recent addition to the League of Legends champion roster, Akshan, is one of the rare champions that don't seem overpowered upon release. He currently holds a healthy 49 per cent win rate in the mid-lane position. Akshan has a very specific marksman/assassin playstyle which takes some time to...
FIFAThe Verge

The Overwatch League’s 2021 regular season was full of drama amid an uncertain future

The Overwatch League wrapped up its fourth regular season last weekend amid ongoing uncertainty of the league’s future. The pandemic knee-capped the league’s pivot to live, in-person events, and the employee discrimination lawsuit filed against its parent company Activision Blizzard has seen nearly all of the OWL’s sponsors revoke or pause advertising. Now reports are circulating that the league may take an extended break once the playoffs conclude in September in order to ensure the start of the new season coincides with the release of the long-in-development Overwatch 2.
Financial Reportsinsideradio.com

Big Second Quarter Revenue Jump For WBLS/WQHT Owner MediaCo.

MediaCo Holding, the company that owns hip-hop “Hot 97” WQHT and adult R&B WBLS (107.5) in New York, credits “rebounding” advertising as it reports $10.9 million in radio revenue during the second quarter. That was a 183% jump compared to the same period a year ago. And for the first six months of the year, MediaCo says its radio division revenue totaled $17.4 million, a 43% increase from the first half of 2020.
FIFAinvenglobal.com

Infographic: 20 wonderful years of World Cyber Games

It’s already been 20 years since the original esports national tournament — the World Cyber Games — first took place. Today, we look back at the aspects, players, and statistics that defined WCG through its two decades of history. Founded in 2000, the WCG has hosted tournaments featuring millions of...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Western fan's cheat sheet to the LPL Playoffs: Strengths, weaknesses, and key players for all teams

The 2021 League of Legends Professional League Summer Playoffs are officially underway with the top 10 teams of the 17-team league competing in a best-of-five serie format to see who will represent China when it hosts the World Championship this fall. After Royal Never Give Up won the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational this past spring, China’s depth has been praised as the best in the world, and while the World Championship trophy currently resides in South Korea with DWG KIA, China is considered by the majority of the LoL Esports community to be the premier competitive region.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Lion Electric Q2 Revenue Climbs On Rising Vehicle Delivery

EPS was $(1.13) versus $(0.01) in 2Q20. The gross margin contracted by 1,187 bps to 5.4%, reflecting the impact of increased fixed manufacturing costs related to the ramp-up of production capacity for future quarters and the effect of the increase in the price of raw materials. The operating loss widened...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

OneSoft Solutions Inc. Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q2 2021; Q2 Revenue Up 70% Over Q2 Prior Year

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the 'Company' or 'OneSoft') (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud-based business solutions, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ('Q2 2021'). Please refer to the interim unaudited condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ('MD&A') for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more information.
GamblingBBC

Paddy Power owner betting shop revenue rebounds

Paddy Power-owner Flutter has said its UK betting shop revenue has jumped higher than pre-Covid levels. Betting shops were closed during lockdowns but since reopening in June, Flutter said UK retail revenue rose 7% ahead of sales before the pandemic. Like its rivals, Flutter has seen strong growth in online...

Comments / 0

Community Policy