Dave DeWeese, who directed the Wildwood Catholic boys basketball program for the past 18 seasons, stepped down Friday as head coach. The owner of a 324-176 career record, DeWeese guided the Crusaders to the South Jersey, Non-Public B championship in 2020. That team was No. 6 in the final NJ.com Top 50 state rankings and went 24-7 overall. The coronavirus pandemic ended the season before they had an opportunity to play for the state title.