Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Public health law expert: Vaccine, mask mandates at your job are legal

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNHEZ_0bTGr8dT00

WASHINGTON — Companies are changing how we return to the workplace safely, with some mandating vaccines or regular testing.

Others are even considering docking up to $50 a month from your paycheck if you don’t want to get vaccinated to cover increased healthcare coverage costs.

Other private companies, like Google, are potentially cutting pay if you choose to work remotely permanently.

Some parents say that’s very concerning, especially with uncertainty about school reopenings.

“We don’t know if they’re going to close, you dock my pay, I have to be home because my kindergartener cannot navigate online school by himself so someone has to be there to help him so while I’m working, he’s working next to me and now you’re punishing me for that for wanting to take care of my kids,” said Heather Ball, who works in theatre scene design.

Georgetown law professor Lawrence Gostin has been studying public health policy and working the World Health Organization for 30 years.

He disagrees with using money as an incentive or punishment, but he said vaccine mandates are legal.

“The vast majority of people will take the easier course and will get vaccinated and that’s perfectly within the employers’ right, and not just the employers’ right but the employers’ duty,” Gostin said.

Gostin said many companies are waiting for the FDA to fully approve the vaccine before mandating it for employees.

“You know there are studies that have shown that most people want their employer to have that kind of mandate because everyone wants to come to work and they want to feel safe and secure and confident,” he said.

Another new workplace normal could be requiring proof of vaccination at work.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
62K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Law#Georgetown#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Pharmaceuticalsblogforarizona.net

Those who Refuse the Vaccine are Facing the Consequences

It’s hard to understand the recent Covid misinformation from Republican politicians and anti-vaxxers on social media. Why would anyone believe any of it when their own lives and their children’s lives are at stake?. Even Fox News pundits Sean Hannity and Steve Doocey support getting a Covid shot. Fox also...
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Pharmaceuticalscbslocal.com

Will There Be A National Vaccine Mandate?

(CBS DFW) — The end of the COVID pandemic seemed to be in sight a couple months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is increasing quickly across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Healthnbc25news.com

What Does The Law Actually Say About Vaccine Mandates?

As local governments and employers increasingly turn to COVID-19 vaccine mandates to compel workers to get immunized, trial attorney Karen Conti said employees could have little legal recourse if they object to the requirements. “There’s plenty of precedents that the federal government or private employers can mandate a vaccination,” Conti...
Raleigh, NCcbs17

If my employer mandates the COVId-19 vaccine, what are my options?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While more and more employers begin to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, there are some exemptions. “One point that is important to note is that employers have an affirmative obligation to provide essentially a safe working environment for their employees,” said Steven Corriveau, attorney at Martin & Jones, LLC. in Raleigh.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.
Grafton, WICBS 58

'I will not back down': Health care workers protest employer COVID-19 vaccine requirements

GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Some health care workers aren't willing to get vaccinated and they don't appreciate new requirements from their employers saying they have to. Advocate Aurora Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 15. Froedtert Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Both systems are allowing for religious and medical exemptions.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

‘Get ready to back it up’: Most religious exemptions for mandatory vaccines will fail, attorney says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More companies and governments are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, on Wednesday President Joe Biden met virtually with chief executive officers from companies that are requiring the vaccine such as United Airlines, Kaiser Permanente and a small business owner in South Carolina. The president is encouraging more companies to do the same.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Who can make you get a COVID vaccine?

Millions of Americans have chosen not to get a coronavirus vaccine. But with the shots readily available and virus cases ticking back up in parts of the country, a growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some form of a vaccine requirement. Under many of these orders,...

Comments / 2

Community Policy