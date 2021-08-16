Bail set at $100K for man accused of leading Missoula police on high speed chase
Bail was set at $100,000 for a Missoula man accused of leading officers on a prolonged, high-speed chase all over the city last week. Joseph S. Morgan, 26, made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He has been charged with a fourth DUI offense, theft, criminal mischief, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal endangerment and attempted burglary, all felonies.missoulian.com
Comments / 1