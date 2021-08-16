Cancel
MLB

White Sox's Adam Engel: Goes on IL

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The White Sox placed Engel (groin) on the 10-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation. Engel hadn't played for the White Sox since Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game versus the Yankees, but his removal from that contest was attributed to a sore right groin. It's unclear where Engel stands in his recovery from that injury, but the inflamed non-throwing sholder is apparently the greater concern for the 29-year-old at this time. With Engel on the shelf, the lefty-hitting Brian Goodwin could be locked into a full-time role in the corner outfield, as the only other healthy reserve option (Jake Lamb) is another left-handed hitter.

