Packers' Aaron Jones: Returns to practice
Jones (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Jones missed practice last week and wasn't available for the preseason opener, but the Packers haven't expressed any real concern about his hamstring. Regardless of his preseason workload -- or lack thereof -- Jones will enter Week 1 as one of the more reliable lead backs in the league, this time ceding work off the bench to 247-pound bruiser AJ Dillon instead of Jamaal Williams. The switch could lead to fewer goal-line carries and more targets, but Jones' excellent work in the red zone in recent years should ensure he isn't frozen out there.www.cbssports.com
