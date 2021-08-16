Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Done for season

The Patriots placed Keene on injured reserve Saturday after he recently underwent surgery to address meniscus damage to his knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network repots. Keene opened camp on the PUP list with the knee issue, and after he apparently didn't progress as the Patriots had hoped, he was sent in for the season-ending procedure. Despite facing a lack of established competition for reps as a rookie last season, the 2020 third-round pick was a major disappointment, compiling just three receptions for 16 yards across six games. With the offseason additions of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, Keene wasn't expected to have a major role on offense in 2021, even before he underwent the procedure. He'll likely have to fight for a roster spot if he returns healthy for the 2022 season.