Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Done for season

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Springs underwent surgery Monday to repair the ACL in his right knee and was transferred to the 60-day-injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Springs was originally expected to miss just 2-to-4 weeks after spraining his right knee on the final day of July, but he'll now miss the rest of the season after attempts to rehab the injury failed to achieve the desired results. He'll technically be eligible to return for the final few days of the regular season, but since ACL surgery necessitates more than 60 days of recovery time, he'll be at risk of missing a portion of 2022, as well. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Rays to add David Robertson.

