White Sox's Matt Foster: Heads to Charlotte
The White Sox optioned Foster to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Foster worked an inning out of the bullpen in both of the past two days and wasn't likely to be available for Monday's series opener versus Oakland, so Chicago will swap him off the active roster for a fresh relief arm in right-hander Ryan Burr, who was recalled from Charlotte. The 26-year-old Foster has mostly worked in middle relief this season, compiling a 5.67 ERA in 33.1 innings across 31 appearances.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0