Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Matt Foster: Heads to Charlotte

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The White Sox optioned Foster to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Foster worked an inning out of the bullpen in both of the past two days and wasn't likely to be available for Monday's series opener versus Oakland, so Chicago will swap him off the active roster for a fresh relief arm in right-hander Ryan Burr, who was recalled from Charlotte. The 26-year-old Foster has mostly worked in middle relief this season, compiling a 5.67 ERA in 33.1 innings across 31 appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#White Sox#The White Sox#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox React After Chris Bassitt Hit in Head With Line Drive

Sox react after Chris Bassitt hit in head with line drive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That was as scary a sight as you're likely to see on a baseball field. Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin lined a pitch right off Chris Bassitt's head in the second inning of Tuesday night's game at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Oakland Athletics' All-Star pitcher dropping to the ground and holding his head in his hands for a long while, visibly bleeding. He was later carted off the field and taken to the hospital.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: In line for another start

Lopez could start in place of Carlos Rodon (shoulder) the next turn through the rotation, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Lopez filled in Wednesday with Rodon placed on the injured list and expected to be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum. If manager Tony La Russa sticks with Lopez, who pitched three scoreless innings Wednesday, the start is expected to come during the three-game series against Oakland that runs from Tuesday to Thursday next week.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Cesar Hernandez: Swats 19th homer

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two walks and a strikeout in Friday's 8-6 win over the Cubs. Hernandez has reached base in each of his first seven games with the White Sox, and he blasted his first home run with his new club during the eighth inning Friday. The 31-year-old has generated a .452 on-base percentage with three runs across the last seven contests.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Starts in LF

Jimenez started in left field and went 1-for-3 in Friday's 8-6 win over the Cubs. The White Sox brought Jimenez gently back from a groin injury that forced him to miss four games. Friday's contest, his fourth appearance since the injury, was the first time in the field.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Lamb: Back from injured list

Lamb (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Lamb appeared in 16 games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte over the past few weeks, and he'll rejoin the active roster ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Cubs. The 30-year-old has a .224/.333/.424 slash line with five home runs, 10 RBI and 16 runs in 99 plate appearances this season, and he should fill a utility role now that he's healthy.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Lamb: May rejoin team Friday

Lamb (quadriceps) was not in the lineup for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday and is expected to rejoin the White Sox on Friday. Lamb, who landed on the injured list with a right quad strain June 29, has seemingly been on a rehab assignment forever. He's played 16 games for the Knights, generating 61 at-bats. "Reports on him are very good. He's also added third-base play to the outfield play," manager Tony La Russa said before Thursday's game. "I think his rehab time is about out, so a decision on him will be coming pretty quick. You may see him sooner rather than later." Lamb was part of the crew that helped fill in for the injured Eloy Jimenez in left field earlier this season but has experience at each corner infield position.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Bounces back on extended rest

Rodon (9-5) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 11 over five innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Saturday. Rodon entered on a two-game losing skid and failed to pitch more than four innings in each loss. He was also suffering from reduced fastball velocity, so the White Sox gave him extended rest for this start. Pitching on eight days' rest, Rodon struck out the side in the first inning, using a fastball that reached 98.5 mph. It was a stark difference from the previous two starts, when the left-hander allowed runs in the first and second innings. Rodon's next turn in the rotation is due Thursday at home against the Yankees.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Seby Zavala: On bench Saturday

Zavala isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Zavala will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout in Friday's series opener. Zack Collins will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Knocks in run as PH

Sheets went 1-for-1 with an RBI as a pinch hitter in Friday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Cubs. Sheets delivered what turned out to be the game-winning run with a 10th-inning, pinch-hit single for Seby Zavala. He's been a great help to the White Sox while they managed several outfield injuries, knocking six home runs and driving in 16 over 28 games, but his days on the roster could be numbered. Luis Robert (hip) is expected to be reinstated following the weekend, and Sheets is a prime candidate to lose his roster spot.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Sits against righty

Goodwin will remain on the bench Friday against the Cubs. Heading into Friday's contest, Goodwin had sat against the last six lefties the White Sox faced but had started against nine straight righties. That latter streak ends here, as he'll sit in favor of Adam Engel even with righty Kyle Hendricks starting for the Cubs.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from injury

Robert (hip) was activated off the 60-day injured list as expected Monday. Robert injured his right hip flexor back in early May and will wind up having missed over three months. He didn't dominate over his 12-game rehab assignment, hitting a modest .268/.388/.390, but he's nonetheless been deemed ready to go and should be able to provide both the White Sox and fantasy teams with plenty of power and speed down the stretch. In his 81 career MLB games to date, he's hit .259 with 12 homers and 13 steals. Gavin Sheets was optioned in a corresponding move.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resumes running

Grandal (knee) has been running up the baseline recently, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Grandal had been limited to light activity at the end of July, but he's been able to test his knee more recently through his baserunning drills. The catcher remains without a timetable to return as he continues to recover from left knee surgery, but he's slightly increased his workload recently.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Knocks first hit since return

Jimenez started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Royals. Jimenez, who hasn't played the field since returning from a groin injury that cost him four games, swatted his first hit since returning when he plated the White Sox's second run with an eighth-inning double. The hit snapped an 0-for-13 skid, which includes plate appearances before the injury. Andrew Vaughn and Leury Garcia have started in left field while Jimenez has served as the DH.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Swipes two bags Friday

Engel went 3-for-5 with a double, a run, two stolen bases, a walk and a strikeout in Friday's 8-6 win over the Cubs. Engel struggled during the White Sox's last series, as he went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in two appearances against the Royals. However, he was hot in Friday's series opener by reaching base four times, and he's now stolen three bases in his last four games. Since the All-Star break, the 29-year-old has hit .245 with a home run, four doubles, five RBI, five runs and four stolen bases.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Homers in back-to-back games

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Royals. Abreu was the only player to get an extra-base hit off Daniel Lynch, homering in the first inning. In addition, he added a single in the sixth frame. It is the third time he has homered in back-to-back games this season. The 34-year-old is slashing .245/.333/.461 with 20 homers, 82 RBI and 53 runs scored in 435 plate appearances. His 82 RBI are tied for second-most in all of baseball.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Takes second loss of series

Barnes (6-4) allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one to take the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays. For the second time in the series against the Blue Jays, Barnes was on the mound for a gut-punch loss. He served up a walkoff home run to Marcus Semien in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, then ex-UConn teammate George Springer took him deep for a three-run shot in the eighth inning Sunday to wipe out all the good work Boston's offense did in a 9-8 loss. The Red Sox are coming apart at the seams right now, who lost of eight of 10 on a road trip, including six of seven to division rivals Toronto and Tampa Bay.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not starting Monday

Vaughn will be on the bench for Monday's game against the Twins. The White Sox's outfield has gotten considerably more crowded recently, with Luis Robert (hip) returning Monday to join Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), who made his season debut in late July. Vaughn could slip into a lesser role down the stretch, as his off day Monday will be his second in three games, though his 1.073 OPS over his last 16 games suggests he deserves to be in the lineup as often as possible. Leury Garcia starts ahead of him in left field on this occasion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy