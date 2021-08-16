Bears' Artie Burns: Present at practice
Burns (knee) is practicing Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Burns was forced to miss the entire 2020 campaign due to a torn ACL, but he's managed to retake the practice field with just under a month before the Bears kick off Week 1 of the 2021 season. The 2016 first-round pick will look to revitalize his career in Chicago. Last we saw Burns in action was 2019, when he logged just eight total tackles across 10 games with the Steelers.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0