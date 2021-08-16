Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears' Artie Burns: Present at practice

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Burns (knee) is practicing Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Burns was forced to miss the entire 2020 campaign due to a torn ACL, but he's managed to retake the practice field with just under a month before the Bears kick off Week 1 of the 2021 season. The 2016 first-round pick will look to revitalize his career in Chicago. Last we saw Burns in action was 2019, when he logged just eight total tackles across 10 games with the Steelers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Steelers#American Football#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsportsmockery.com

VIDEO: Artie Burns Reacts With Disbelief To Justin Fields’ Ball Placement

Justin Fields introduced himself to the wider NFL in a Chicago Bears uniform for the first time last Saturday. He didn’t disappoint. After a somewhat uneven start, he finished with a flourish, going 12-of-14 for 132 yards and a touchdown. He also added 33 yards and a TD on the ground. The Bears scored 17 of their 20 points in the game with him on the field. Needless to say, fans left the game happy.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 takeaways from the Bears' 15th training camp practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Tuesday at Halas Hall for their first padded practice since their preseason opener. Following a so-so Monday practice by quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, Dalton and the first-team offense had a nice bounce back day, although it was certainly the defense’s day once again. Unfortunately for Fields, he had perhaps his worst practice of camp so far.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLNew York Post

Russell Wilson is butting heads with the Seahawks again

Russell Wilson has picked a side amid the ongoing contract dispute between Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown and the Seahawks’ front office. Speaking to reporters from training camp on Sunday, Wilson maintained that the Seahawks “need” Brown. “Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets absolutely blown away by what he witnessed in practice

The Cleveland Browns are having an open practice Sunday morning, but judging on the fan turnout, it could very well be mistaken for a Week 1 game. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, an approximate total of 40,000 folks went to First Energy Stadium to see Baker Mayfield and company practice — a clear sign of the incredible electricity and excitement surrounding the Browns for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLYardbarker

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

Ever since Jared Goff was drafted number 1 overall in 2016, he and the Rams have been on a wild roller coaster ride. After McVay took him to the top, Goff started dragging the Rams offense to the bottom and now there’s a new Quarterback in town. Why was Goff so awful that McVay and the Rams had to sell the farm to go and acquire Stafford? And how much better can Stafford make the Rams?
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

49ers star Nick Bosa gets critical injury update from Kyle Shanahan

It looks like San Francisco 49ers fans don’t have to worry that much on defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa is recovering from a torn ACL that forced him to miss all but two games in the 2020 NFL season. There were some concerns if he’ll be ready to play for the 49ers when the new campaign starts in September, but head coach Kyle Shanahan eased those fears away.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Lions Regret? Rams QB Stafford Has One

The Detroit Lions' reputation is an unfortunate one. But it's also a chicken-or-the-egg one. Is the franchise not good enough for the players? Have the players not been good enough for the franchise?. Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, now with the Los Angeles Rams after a long and largely unsuccessful time...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Patriots trade sends Sony Michel to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a major loss before training camps even began this offseason. Running back Cam Akers, who was expected to take over as the lead back full time this season, tore his Achilles working out and is expected to miss the entire 2021 season. Could a trade for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel make sense?
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

We have a Doug Pederson sighting at Bears practice

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson didn’t take a new job this offseason and instead planned to take the year off and assess new options in 2022. Which made Friday’s sighting of the infamous visor with Chicago head coach Matt Nagy at Bears’ practice a bit head-scratching. We’ve since learned...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson attends Bears practice in blue polo

Doug Pederson (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) So much for taking the season off huh? Just in case you haven’t heard, here’s something to toss back and forth when you’re hanging out with some friends. Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was spotted recently in the Windy City aka Chicago, Illinois.
NFLallfans.co

Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp

Raiders running back Theo Riddick has retired from the NFL after spending parts of seven seasons in the league, the team announced Friday afternoon. Riddick, 30, was placed on the COVID-19 list to open camp and was moved to the reserve/retired list on Friday. The sixth-round pick out of Notre...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks sign former college basketball player to roster

Seattle Seahawks, Jimmy Graham, Will Dissly, Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball, Ukrainian Men's Basketball SuperLeague. The Seattle Seahawks have signed seemingly their 47th tight end of the offseason, and this one is a former basketball player. On Friday, the team announced both the previously reported waiving of WR Darvin Kidsy...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy