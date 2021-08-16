Bears' Justin Fields: Could get first-team reps soon
Coach Matt Nagy suggested Monday that Fields will start to get more reps with WR Allen Robinson and other starters, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. Nagy hasn't backed off on naming Andy Dalton his starter, but the coach at least will help his rookie first-round pick prepare for the inevitable takeover. Fields initially struggled in his preseason debut Saturday against Miami, but he followed three straight three-and-outs with three consecutive scoring drives to salvage the day. While he may get some first-team reps soon, Fields reportedly continued his work with the second unit at Monday's practice.www.cbssports.com
