Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears' Justin Fields: Could get first-team reps soon

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Coach Matt Nagy suggested Monday that Fields will start to get more reps with WR Allen Robinson and other starters, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. Nagy hasn't backed off on naming Andy Dalton his starter, but the coach at least will help his rookie first-round pick prepare for the inevitable takeover. Fields initially struggled in his preseason debut Saturday against Miami, but he followed three straight three-and-outs with three consecutive scoring drives to salvage the day. While he may get some first-team reps soon, Fields reportedly continued his work with the second unit at Monday's practice.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Fired-Up Nick Foles Says He’s ‘Much Better’ Now Than When He Won Super Bowl With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz just can’t seem to escape Nick Foles’ shadow. After it was announced the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback would miss five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, many immediately looked to Foles as a potential successor. It worked once, right? Foles is currently toiling away in Chicago, trapped behind veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. There’s no future for him in Chicago. So naturally, Foles was asked Monday about a potential reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis after the Wentz news broke. “Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Louis Riddick has a shocking Justin Fields take

On “Get Up!” this morning with Mike Greenberg, Louis Riddick was asked to predict whether or not rookie Chicago Bears‘ quarterback Justin Fields will start less than or more than 10 games this upcoming season. Normally, these predictions are meaningless but Louis Riddick is one of few in the national...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger getting first-team reps

Shortly after Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz underwent "very successful" surgery to repair a foot injury that could keep him sidelined through the start of the regular season, Colts coach Frank Reich suggested 2020 fourth-round draft pick Jacob Eason would remain his QB1 until Wentz returns. It seems a...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Trubisky’s failure could dictate snaps of Justin Fields

Chicago Bears (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports) The Chicago Bears will take on the Miami Dolphins in their first preseason game of the season on Saturday night, and one of the burning questions ahead of the game is how much will Justin Fields play?. Mitch Trubisky, do you remember him? He...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson. Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, which resulted him being removed from the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Message To Justin Fields

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton made headlines with a comment about the team’s quarterback battle. Dalton made it clear he wants rookie quarterback Justin Fields to succeed. However, the veteran quarterback also made it abundantly clear that right now is his time – not Justin Fields’. “Do...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears have one of the best running back groups in the NFL

The most exciting part of this preseason so far, outside of Justin Fields, has been the Chicago Bears running back room. The performance of David Montgomery behind an injured and underperforming offensive line last year was impressive. The Bears expect big things from him this year. The Chicago Bears also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy