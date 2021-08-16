White Sox's Zack Burdi: Removed from 40-man roster
The White Sox designated Burdi for assignment Monday. A 2016 first-round draft pick, Burdi once looked like a potential closer of the future for the White Sox while he was coming up through the farm system, but a series of injuries in recent years have dimmed his long-term outlook. Even though he's managed to avoid the injury bug in 2021, Burdi has been a diminished version of himself this season at Charlotte, delivering a 7.30 ERA while serving up eight home runs in 24.2 innings. The White Sox will drop him from their 40-man roster to clear a spot for right-hander Mike Wright, whose contract was selected from Charlotte ahead of Monday's series opener versus Oakland.www.cbssports.com
