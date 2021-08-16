White Sox's Zack Burdi: Removed from 40-man roster

Lamb (quadriceps) was not in the lineup for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday and is expected to rejoin the White Sox on Friday. Lamb, who landed on the injured list with a right quad strain June 29, has seemingly been on a rehab assignment forever. He's played 16 games for the Knights, generating 61 at-bats. "Reports on him are very good. He's also added third-base play to the outfield play," manager Tony La Russa said before Thursday's game. "I think his rehab time is about out, so a decision on him will be coming pretty quick. You may see him sooner rather than later." Lamb was part of the crew that helped fill in for the injured Eloy Jimenez in left field earlier this season but has experience at each corner infield position.