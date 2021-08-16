Muhammad Ali's grandson wins debut fight in first round

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali, won his professional boxing debut on Saturday.

Ali Walsh, 21, beat Jordan Weeks, 29, with a technical knockout during the first round of the fight in Oklahoma.

Ali Walsh wore trunks that had been gifted to him from his grandfather, who died in June 2016.

Ali Walsh signed with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Boxing in June.

Nico is the son of Muhammad Ali’s daughter Rasheda Ali Walsh.

Nico wore trunks that had been gifted to him from his grandfather.

“It seems like a lot of pressure; to me, it’s just my grandfather,” Nico told ESPN. “He’s the greatest fighter who ever lived — maybe the greatest person.”

