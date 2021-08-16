George Strait Adds Four More Shows To Las Vegas ‘Strait To Vegas’ Series

Jason Stoltzfus

THE RETURN OF THE KING.

Let’s face it… last year completely sucked as touring and shows were cancelled left and right due to the pandemic. And now, the future of live music this fall is once again beginning to look dim, as the Delta Variant continues to surge across the world.

However, the good news is that George Strait recently played a show in Las Vegas, his first since February of last year.

As part of his Strait To Vegas residency, the show was held at T-Mobile Arena this past Friday and Saturday, but if you missed it, there’s plenty more where that came from.

Announced today, King George will be heading “Strait to Vegas” once again this winter, playing back-to-back nights on December 3rd and 4th, and also February 11th and 12th.

Joining the Hall of Famer will be Caitlyn Smith on the December dates, and Tenille Townes in February. Tickets will go on sale on August 27th at 10 AM.

It’s great to see the King back in action… you already know people have been foaming at the mouth for a year and a half to see this man hit the stage once again.

And don’t forget, he’ll also be sharing the stage with Eric Church later this year for ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Friday, November 5th will be country night and feature George Strait, Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith, with Saturday, November 6th, featuring the rock acts Metallica, Cage The Elephant and Greta Van Fleet.

This year, the event will partner with George Strait and his partners at the Military Warriors Support Foundation, as well as Metallica’s All Within My Hands nonprofit, to donate a portion of the proceeds from ATLive to providing housing for wounded veterans and feeding the hungry.