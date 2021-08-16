Panthers great Luke Kuechly visits Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Have you ever wondered what Carolina Panthers lifer Luke Kuechly would look like in another team’s colors?

Of course you haven’t! Because why in the hell would you?

But, just in case you were curious . . .

(Ew.)

Kuechly took the trip up to Orchard Park, N.Y., reuniting with his former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and his Buffalo Bills. The duo spent five years heading the defense in Carolina, a run that included three NFC South division titles and a Super Bowl appearance.

Due to a series of concussions, Kuechly opted to hang up his cleats following the 2019 season at the age of 29. Over his eight pro seasons, he was selected to seven All-Pro teams (five First-team selections) and was named the 2013 AP Defensive Player of the Year.

By the way, Buffalo . . .

We know you’re jokingly referred to as “Carolina North” for forming much of your current organization with ex-Panthers. You’re familiar with the other names: Mario Addison, Star Lotulelei, A.J. Klein, Efe Obada, Vernon Butler, Daryl Williams and even general manager Brandon Beane.

So now you’re coming after their retired legends? Dang, that’s cold.