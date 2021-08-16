Cancel
Baseball

RubberDucks hit three home runs in win over Fightin' Phils

beaconjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree RubberDucks belted home runs and starting pitcher Adam Scott earned his first win of the season to close out the series with a victory at Reading on Sunday evening. Brayan Rocchio, Bo Naylor and Will Brennan drilled homers for the Ducks (56-33) who now own the best record in the league by 2.5 games. Rocchio also cracked two doubles in a 3-for-6 effort with four RBIs. All three of Brennan's RBIs came via his home run.

MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Detroit Tigers who could be traded by Friday

This coming Friday, the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline will come and go and we will know if the Detroit Tigers decided to make a move or not. According to Tigers GM Al Avila, the team is no longer in a “rebuild” and instead, they are now “building.” Avila has said that the Tigers are only going to sell a player at the trade deadline if he feels like it helps the team now and in the future.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
MLBFox47News

Miguel Cabrera 2 home runs from 500, Tyler Alexander to start as Tigers face Indians

Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer could be just a few swings away. The two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star has 498 home runs and has hit the ball well since a slow start during the spring. He’s batting .300 with seven homers since June 1, helping the rebuilding Detroit Tigers become a little more competitive in the AL Central.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Reading Fightin Phils replay: Reading 3, Richmond 2

Game recap: At Richmond, Reading right fielder Grenny Cumana threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end the game as the Fightin Phils held off the Flying Squirrels for their third straight win. With Reading clinging to a 3-1 lead, Richmond put runners on second and third...
Florida StateThe Ledger

Three home runs sends Daytona past Lakeland

LAKELAND—Surrendering three home runs, the Lakeland Flying Tigers fell 8-5 to the Daytona Tortugas on Friday night in Florida State League action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Lakeland starter Nicholas Davila (3-5) ran into trouble early as he surrendered a two-run home run to Elly De La Cruz...
MLBSacramento Bee

Chicago White Sox hit 4 home runs — 3 in the 1st inning — to sweep the City Series vs. the Cubs with a 9-3 win

The first pitch out of Chicago Cubs right-hander Zach Davies’ hand Sunday night at Wrigley Field landed in the right-field bleachers. Three batters later, Eloy Jiménez connected for a two-run homer, setting off the White Sox fans among the 39,412 at the ballpark. The Sox didn’t stop there, getting Davies for a third time in the first inning on Andrew Vaughn’s two-run homer. The early five-run lead was all the Sox needed to power them to a 9-3 victory over the Cubs to sweep the three-game City Series. Jiménez finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs against his former organization.
Baseballcwi.edu

CWI Night at the Hawks Hits a Home Run

Thank you to the students, alumni, donors, family, and friends of the College of Western Idaho (CWI) community who joined us at the ballpark for a night of baseball and fundraising during CWI Night at the Boise Hawks Thursday, July 29. Kicking off the evening, CWI graduate, Ashton Syed, threw...
Ozaukee County, WIozaukeepress.com

Owen Miller hits his second home run

Ozaukee High School graduate Owen Miller hit his second home run as his Cleveland Indians beat the visiting Detroit Tigers, 7-5, at home on Sunday. Miller clocked a 380-foot shot to right center off former Milwaukee Brewer Wily Peralta. It was a solo shot with no outs. The blast came...
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Reading Fightin Phils are rained out Wednesday

The Reading Fightin Phils’ game Wednesday against the Bowie Baysox at FirstEnergy Stadium was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday at 4:15 p.m. The second game still will be followed by fireworks.
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

Monarchs walk off home run for 50th win

Newly acquired Ibandel Isabel hit a walk-off home run on Sunday for the Monarchs to win against Cleburne in baseball action at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Isabel was acquired prior to the Thursday game with Cleburne, and started with a home run in his first at-bat. The Monarchs’...
BaseballPicayune Item

The M-Braves hit a Trustmark Park record 5 home runs in fourth-straight win on Tuesday

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves blasted five home runs, setting a new record for most homers in a game at Trustmark Park, and took the series opener against the Biloxi Shuckers Tuesday, 8-2. Shea Langeliers was 4-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI’s, and three runs, and Drew Lugbauer also added two home runs going 2-for-3 with three RBI’s and a walk.

