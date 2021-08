NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s announcement that he is stepping down in 14 days ahead of possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the state’s first female governor. “I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul wrote on Twitter. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor.” I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to...