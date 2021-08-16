Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin area hits pandemic low of 1 ICU bed available for 11 counties

Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwGFS_0bTGpzxn00

The Austin area hit a pandemic low for ICU bed availability over the weekend.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services , as of Sunday, Aug. 15, there was one ICU bed available for the Trauma Service Area O. That's the trauma service area for the 11-county region surrounding and including Austin. TSA O serves 2.3 million people.

Last week, the service area had reached a pandemic low of two ICU beds .

The City of Austin is one day behind in its reporting of ICU bed availability.

There are currently around 200 people in the ICU with COVID-19. The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 is 79, and an average of 569 people are hospitalized, according to Austin's COVID-19 dashboard .

A senior staff physician at Baylor Scott & White is asking people to leave the emergency rooms open for emergencies, as some Texas ERs and ICUs have available staffed bed counts in the single digits. She said to consult with your primary care physician or go to an urgent care facility if you're not facing an emergency.

Here are some examples of emergencies that should be addressed in an emergency room:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Deep cuts
  • Chest pain
  • Change in thinking or confusion
  • Going into labor
  • Car wreck
  • Sudden change in use of arms or legs

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Comments / 2

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Icu#Pandemic#Tsa#Icu#The Trauma Service Area#Baylor Scott White
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy