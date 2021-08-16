Cancel
Hartley County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartley, Oldham by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hartley; Oldham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Oldham and southeastern Hartley Counties through 200 PM CDT At 127 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Boys Ranch, or 18 miles north of Vega, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Channing and Boys Ranch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

