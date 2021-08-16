Homeless encampments could be banned near L.A. public schools

John D’Amico has confirmed to WEHOville that he will not seek re-election and is serving out his final term. D’Amico’s retirement will leave at least one open seat in the 2022 election. Mayor Lindsey Horvath has also announced that she will be running in 2022 for Los Angeles County Supervisor, a seat currently held by Supervisor Kuehl who has announced she will be retiring. If Horvath is able to claim one of the top two spots in the June 2022 primary runoff she will be ineligible to also run in the West Hollywood City Council election. The move opens up the possibilities of two open seats in the West Hollywood 2022 City Council election.