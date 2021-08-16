Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Homeless encampments could be banned near L.A. public schools

By City News Service
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 4 days ago
Councilman Joe Buscaino announced Monday he will introduce a resolution to ban encampments around all Los Angeles public schools as part of the city’s new sweeping anti-camping law. The ordinance — which goes into effect on Sept. 3 — modifies the city’s current anti-camping law in Municipal Code 41.18, to...

