Homeless encampments could be banned near L.A. public schools

S.O.S. WeHo, a coalition of businesses, workers and concerned citizens, denounced the passage of the highly controversial West Hollywood Hotel Ordinance that was formalized after the second reading on the August 2 city council meeting following a highly contentious four month process. Criticisms of the ordinance note that the city was unable to provide any statistical evidence based in West Hollywood to support the measure, and that a council majority led by Mayor Lindsey Horvath alongside Council Members Sepi Shyne and John Erickson unilaterally rejected multiple calls for study, and stymied public requests for information behind the shield of “Privileged Information”. It should be noted that all three politicians benefited through thousands of dollars spent on independent expenditures by Unite Here, the local hotel union organization in 2019.
