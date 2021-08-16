Someone Got Their Ram TRX Stuck Underwater at an Off-Road Park

We test RAM's fire-breathing 700-horsepower TRX truck. If we drift back to the late `70s and the go-fast desert scene, headlines put us in the seat of a Dodge Ram W-150 with racing legend Rod Hall. He took the checkered flag in one of the most grueling races on the planet, which began a 37-race winning streak that has yet to be broken. It was an era of dominance, a decade of supremacy, when competitors regrettably acknowledged that if you could not beat Ram you would not win a race. Fast-forward to 2021 and the introduction of the TRX 1500, and it is clear that Ram has re-entered...