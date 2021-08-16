Someone Got Their Ram TRX Stuck Underwater at an Off-Road Park
The Hellcat-powered Ram TRX is an absolute beast. The 702-horsepower truck is a startlingly quick truck built to fly through dunes at previously unimaginable speeds and stick the landing on any jumps along the way. Unfortunately, even for such an absurd performance truck, the TRX can't actually do everything. As one ambitious off-roader found, the TRX is not particularly prepared for serious water crossings.www.roadandtrack.com
