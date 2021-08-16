Cancel
Customer steals donation jar for sick Jimmy John’s employee

By Nancy Harty
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A fundraiser for a sick coworker at some west suburban sandwich shops suffered a setback last week when a customer stole a donation jar. Security-camera video showed a man inside the St. Charles Jimmy John's taking the jar, stuffing it under his shirt while workers were distracted and walking out last Tuesday evening.

