Experts warn UK young adults' jabs slowing as Europe edges ahead in vaccine race

By Martin Bagot
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

Scientists warn Britain must do more to vaccinate younger adults as Ireland and other EU countries surge ahead in the jabs race.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly boasted about the UK racing ahead in its vaccination drive but then Spain overtook us and France looks set to be next.

In the last few days Ireland, Belgium, Denmark and Portugal have overtaken the UK on percentage of the population to have received at least a first dose.

Many are accelerating rollout quickly down through teenage age groups.

It comes as the UK belatedly announced all 16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered a first jab by August 23 before schools go back.

Experts are calling on the Government to step up efforts to inoculate hesitant under-30s before an expected winter Covid-19 wave.

Prof James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute at Oxford University, said: “I would like to see a more effective campaign to encourage the take up amongst the hesitant.

Some European countries are overtaking the UK after its early leap ahead in the vaccine race

“The more vaccinated people, the smaller any fourth wave.

“Pop up clinics at night clubs, football grounds, religious venues and underserved communities have all been shown to be effective.

“Without a change, the UK vaccine coverage is likely to drop behind even more comparator countries - a very disappointing outcome given our promising start.

“We should look abroad and learn.”

Latest comparisons of official national data as of August 14 showed the UK has given 70% of the total population at least one dose.

Spain has now given 74% of its total population at least one dose of the vaccine, edging ahead of the UK ( Image: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland has edged ahead with 70.5%, while Belgium is on 71%, Canada 73%, Spain 74%, while Denmark and Portugal have surged ahead to 75% coverage.

France - a country known to have one of the most vaccine sceptical populations in the world - was blighted by slow rollout in the earlier stages but is now just behind the UK on 68%.

Dr David Matthews, virologist at Bristol University, told the Mirror: “We’ve already been overtaken by vaccination rates by Canada, who hugely dropped the ball at the beginning.

“Now France are about to overtake us apparently and that’s just breathtaking. They basically said ‘if you don’t get double jabbed you can sit at home and not go out’.

“France has gone from being highly vaccine hesitant to highly jabbed. And now they are going to overtake us because President [Emmanuel] Macron said: ‘No jab, no fun - stay at home and watch the telly if you want, the rest of us are going out.’

“The UK should have a think about using all the tools in our armoury to persuade people that getting double jabbed is the way out of this.”

In France proof of Covid vaccination is required for everything from a glass of wine in a Paris bar to a trip up the Eiffel Tower.

The UK's rollout has slowed since the rush to vaccinate the vulnerable and elderly early in the jabs race (file photo) ( Image: Getty Images)

In Britain Mr Johnson has said some form of vaccine certification will be introduced from October. However it is uncertain whether he has enough support among MPs to get such a law through Parliament.

Covid-19 cases are expected to rise after schools return from their summer holidays and the cold weather forces us indoors.

President Macron was embroiled in the bitter dispute earlier this year between the EU, UK and AstraZeneca over shortages of the Oxford-made jab on the Continent.

The shortages saw Britain race ahead and quickly offer jabs to its over 50s.

Since then take-up has slowed as UK lockdowns were lifted and people were able to return to normal life.

France began offering Covid vaccinations to all over-12s in June and more than 2 million children, roughly 40% of the 12-17 age group, have so far received a first shot.

It provoked bitter rows among some couples, prompting the government to drop a requirement for parental authorisation for older teenagers and allowing 12- to 15-year-olds to require the approval of only one parent.

In the UK 12 to 15 year olds at increased risk of serious illness are currently offered the jab.

Some 47 million Brits have had a first vaccine dose - nearly 90% of the adult population - and more than 40 million - around 76% of adults - have had both doses.

Latest seven-day averages show total daily vaccine doses administered in the UK has dropped well below 200,000, down from 335,000 just six weeks earlier.

The number of first doses administered each day is now averaging about 35,000 - far below a peak of some 500,000 in mid-March.

Dr Matthews added: “If people don’t get vaccinated and we don’t close the gap on the 10% of adults who have been offered it and could take it, then a proportion of those people will end up filling up the NHS.

“This is several million people.

“Vaccines are rather like seatbelts. They don’t guarantee you will not get hurt or killed in a crash but they massively improve your odds if you do happen to have a crash.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “It is misleading to compare data in this way, when taking into account over 18s only, we have one of the highest vaccine uptake rates in the world, with almost 90% of UK adults vaccinated with a first dose and over three quarters of adults vaccinated with both doses.

“We continue to do everything we can to further increase uptake, including working with social media platforms, dating apps, partnering with major companies on incentives, and opening pop-up centres across the country such as in places of worship, festivals, and sporting grounds.”

