You’ll have two chances to catch the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum for exhibition play this coming season. The five-game preseason schedule was announced on Tuesday. The Bucks open the season on the road for the first two, when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on October 5th and the Brooklyn Nets on October 8th. The Bucks have their first showdown at the Fiserv Forum for their exhibition tilt with the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 10th. They’ll then visit the Utah Jazz on October 13th before wrapping up their preseason against the Dallas Mavericks on October 15th. Tickets for exhibition play will go on sale on Friday September 10th at 10:00 A.M.