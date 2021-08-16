John Morgan looking for first-ever jingle for Morgan & Morgan law firm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Calling all songwriters! Law firm Morgan & Morgan wants you to write its first-ever jingle. And, there's a $100,000 prize for the person or group who does. "After 30 years in business, we are in search of a unique and catchy jingle that embodies our dedication to justice. No matter your style, pop, hip-hop, country, or folk, we want to hear what you got," said John Morgan. "During these unprecedented times, our communities are struggling financially. Our hope is that this $100,000 cash prize could significantly change someone’s life."