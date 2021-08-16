Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

John Morgan looking for first-ever jingle for Morgan & Morgan law firm

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - Calling all songwriters! Law firm Morgan & Morgan wants you to write its first-ever jingle. And, there's a $100,000 prize for the person or group who does. "After 30 years in business, we are in search of a unique and catchy jingle that embodies our dedication to justice. No matter your style, pop, hip-hop, country, or folk, we want to hear what you got," said John Morgan. "During these unprecedented times, our communities are struggling financially. Our hope is that this $100,000 cash prize could significantly change someone’s life."

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jingle#Morgan Morgan#Morganjingle Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy