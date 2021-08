By now you've no doubt seen some of the shocking images coming in as the country of Afghanistan once again falls under control of the Taliban. American diplomats were flown out of the country at the last minute as the capitol city of Kabul fell to the terrorist organization over the weekend. Twenty years after 9-11, the nation of Afghanistan is once again controlled by the terrorist group who planned those attacks. The attention now turns to getting people out of that country that want to leave, and Iowa could be a potential destination.