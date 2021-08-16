Bryan Harsin is hosting another open practice for fans

Bryan Harsin welcomed fans to an open practice over during the spring and fans will get to see the team before they take on Akron in Jordan Hare Stadium on September 4.

The open practice will be on Saturday, August 28 in Jordan Hare Stadium. Admission will be free,

Per Auburn’s website, there will be activities for family-friendly fun outside of the stadium before the open practice begins. This will include Aubie, games, giveaways, and more.

Parking will be available in the Arena, Campus Safety, and Coliseum lots.

Harsin’s staff welcomed fans in the spring and his Chief of Staff Brad Larrondo acted as a guide to help explain to fans what all the team was doing on the field.

The team’s website also mentions that there will be no autograph session due to COVID protocols.

