Mental health resources are available for veterans unsettled by Afghanistan news

By Leo Shane III
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Advocates are reminding veterans that help is available if headlines about the disastrous end of the U.S mission in Afghanistan and the looming Sept. 11 anniversary are triggering anxiety and mental health issues. “Veterans should be on the lookout for red flags if news of Afghanistan starts changing behavior,” Dr....

